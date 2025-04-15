Jacob Murphy News: Racking up goal contributions

Murphy assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Manchester United.

Murphy deftly pulled the ball back into the box Sunday to supply the assist for Newcastle's second goal as they would kick-on to defeat Manchester United 4-1. over his 78 minutes of play, the forward sent in seven crosses (one accurate) and contributed one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. Murphy has started in each of Newcastle's last three Premier League fixtures, scoring Two goals and assisting twice over that stretch.