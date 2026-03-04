Jacob Murphy headshot

Jacob Murphy News: Scores against Everton off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Murphy scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Everton.

Murphy has struggled to consistently start matches recently, but his well taken finish from the edge of the box should help his case for more minutes going forward. He has recorded 36 shots in 1,137 minutes this season, a strong rate per 90 minutes, and has also created nine big chances, placing him among the more productive attacking players when he is on the field. The upside is clearly there, though his playing time has been inconsistent. Performances like this put him back into the conversation for a starting role as Newcastle United prepare to face Manchester United next, a difficult matchup with United currently sitting third in the table.

Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
