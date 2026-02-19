Jacob Murphy News: Scores first UCL goal
Murphy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Qarabag.
Murphy capped the night with a deflected shot for his first Champions League goal this season. The goal is a rare highlight in an otherwise difficult season. Last year, he was a key part of the starting lineup, contributing nine goals and 14 assists. This season, the winger has managed only 18 starts across all competitions, started just five of his last 13 games, and has only three goals and three assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Murphy See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 276 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 276 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2516 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2516 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Murphy See More