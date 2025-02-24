Jacob Murphy News: Scores in first half

Murphy scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Murphy took two shots Sunday, with one finding the back of the net in the 25th minute, with the club taking the lead and never looking back. This was his second goal in his past four appearances, bringing him to five this season. He has started in 19 of his 23 appearances this season, with 13 goal contributions this campaign, the most for the attacker in a Premier League season during his career.