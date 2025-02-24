Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Murphy headshot

Jacob Murphy News: Scores in first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Murphy scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Murphy took two shots Sunday, with one finding the back of the net in the 25th minute, with the club taking the lead and never looking back. This was his second goal in his past four appearances, bringing him to five this season. He has started in 19 of his 23 appearances this season, with 13 goal contributions this campaign, the most for the attacker in a Premier League season during his career.

Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now