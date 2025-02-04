Jacob Murphy News: Scores opening goal in defeat
Murphy scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Fulham.
Murphy scored his first goal in the last seven matches to help his side take a first-half lead. He also completed both of his crosses, which was only the second time this season that he has completed two crosses. Murphy failed to create a chance for only the second time in 11 games.
