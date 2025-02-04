Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Murphy headshot

Jacob Murphy News: Scores opening goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Murphy scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Fulham.

Murphy scored his first goal in the last seven matches to help his side take a first-half lead. He also completed both of his crosses, which was only the second time this season that he has completed two crosses. Murphy failed to create a chance for only the second time in 11 games.

Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now