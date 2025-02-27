Jacob Murphy News: Seven crosses Wednesday

Murphy registered seven crosses (zero accurate) and one clearance in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat versus Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Although Murphy set a season high with seven crosses Wednesday, he failed to record a single accurate cross. He also did not record a single shot or create a chance for the second time in his last three starts. Add in his yellow card in the second half (his third of the season) and it was a rough outing for Murphy.