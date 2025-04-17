Fantasy Soccer
Jacob Murphy headshot

Jacob Murphy News: Two goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Murphy scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Murphy saw a great match Wednesday, with the attacker coming forward to bag two goal contributions. He would first score the opener in the 14th minute of the match, then later notched an assist on Fabian Schar's goal in extra time of the first half. This is his fourth consecutive outing with a goal contribution, notching six during that span.

Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
