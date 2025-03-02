Jacob Murrell News: Goal in draw with Chicago

Murrell scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Murrell took to the field after 61 minutes for Jared Stroud. He was not actively involved in the game but did manage to get on the scoresheet with his only attempt on target, and had another effort blocked. The 20-year-old is off to a hot start this season, he also created an assist in DC's previous match. Last season he netted just three from 33 appearances.