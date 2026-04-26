Jacob Murrell News: Lucky header for assist

Murrell assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Orlando City SC.

Yet again, Murrell logged reserve minutes, this time to help re-vitalize a losing D.C. United get back on track. A last-minute corner from Peglow found the former's direction, but he missed it. Yet, where the ball went was to an Orlando defender, and his header deflected off Murrell's head. The deflection found goalscorer Kye Rowles, giving Murrell his first assist for 2026.