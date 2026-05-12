Jacob Ondrejka Injury: Undergoing lower leg procedure

Ondrejka will have surgery to remove the plate inserted in his fibula last summer, Parma announced.

Ondrejka was experiencing some discomfort and will solve the issue before the end of the season. He has been an unused sub in five of the last six matches. He struggled to get into a rhythm after an early fracture, failing to contribute to a goal and notching 21 shots (seven on target), five chances created and 13 crosses (four accurate) in 16 outings (nine starts).