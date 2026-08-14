Jacob Ondrejka News: Moves to Groningen

Ondrejka has been loaned to Groningen for the 2026/2027 season, Parma announced.

Ondrejka spent most of last season and part of the summer rehabbing from a leg fracture, and the team elected to send him away on loan so he could return to full fitness rather than wait for him. Parma are very thin on the wings at the moment, having only El Bilal Toure and youngsters Ousmane Diallo, Antoine Joujou and Matija Frigan.