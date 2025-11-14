Ondrejka has missed every game so far after fracturing his leg in late July, but he rehab has gone as planned and he should be in the mix right away after the break. He'll be an offensive-minded option in the midfield, where Gaetano Pio Oristanio (thigh) is currently hurt, and could also challenge Patrick Cutrone up front depending on the scheme. He was a strong contributor in the second half of last season, scoring five times in 12 appearances (three starts), adding 14 shots (10 on target), 7 key passes, 16 crosses (five accurate) and 13 corners.