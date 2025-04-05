Fantasy Soccer
Jacob Ondrejka headshot

Jacob Ondrejka News: Scores against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Ondrejka scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.

Ondrejka had his best showing since joining the team in January and leveled the game with a robust effort from inside the box that was deflected by a pair of defenders. This performance could help gain more minutes in the coming matches. He has posted six shots (three on target), one key pass, seven crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in six appearances (zero starts).

Jacob Ondrejka
Parma
