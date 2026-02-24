Jacob Ramsey Injury: Could be available Saturday

Ramsey (hamstring) miss Tuesday's second leg against Qarabag in the Champions League due to injury but could be available for Saturday's clash against Everton since the scans were quite positive, coach Eddie Howe said to the media, according to Scott Wilson from the Northern Echo. "We hope he can [be involved at the weekend]. We hope it's nothing serious, he just felt his hamstring, an awareness, a tightness in his hamstring. He had a scan and that came back all clear, so we're hopeful it will be a quick improvement and he'll be back involved. Hopefully, that will be for our next game, but let's wait and see."

Ramsey felt some tightness in his hamstring, but the scans came back encouraging, putting the forward in position to potentially make a quick turnaround ahead of Saturday's clash against Everton. That would be a big boost for the Magpies, as he has recently cemented himself as a steady presence in central midfield, earning five starts in his last seven appearances across all competitions. With Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) sidelined for some time and Lewis Miley (leg) still a doubt, Nick Woltemade is in line to slot back into the midfield if Ramsey is ultimately held out.