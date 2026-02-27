Jacob Ramsey headshot

Jacob Ramsey Injury: Could be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 1:53am

Ramsey (hamstring) will train Friday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Everton, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Jacob [Ramsey] - we hope will train today so fingers crossed for tomorrow."

Ramsey sat out the Champions League showdown against Qarabag with a minor hamstring issue, but it looks like he has already turned the corner, as he is expected to get back on the training pitch Friday and could be in the mix for Saturday's clash against the Toffees. That would be a strong boost for the Magpies, considering he had locked down a regular starting role in midfield before the setback and is lined up to reclaim that same spot if he is fully cleared.

Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Ramsey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Ramsey See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago