Jacob Ramsey Injury: Could be available Saturday

Ramsey (hamstring) will train Friday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Everton, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Jacob [Ramsey] - we hope will train today so fingers crossed for tomorrow."

Ramsey sat out the Champions League showdown against Qarabag with a minor hamstring issue, but it looks like he has already turned the corner, as he is expected to get back on the training pitch Friday and could be in the mix for Saturday's clash against the Toffees. That would be a strong boost for the Magpies, considering he had locked down a regular starting role in midfield before the setback and is lined up to reclaim that same spot if he is fully cleared.