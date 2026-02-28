Jacob Ramsey headshot

Jacob Ramsey Injury: Forced off due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:16am

Ramsey scored in the 32nd minute before being forced off at halftime due to illness in Saturday's clash against Everton. Further tests will be conducted to determine whether he will be available for Wednesday's match against Manchester United. If he is unable to feature, Joe Willock is likely to see increased minutes.

Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United
