Jacob Ramsey Injury: Out Tuesday with hamstring issue
Ramsey is not available for the midweek UCL matchup versus Qarabag due to a tight hamstring, Craig Hope of the Daily Mail reports.
Ramsey is absent from a match squad for the first time since October after playing a significant role in midfield recently. With Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Lewis Miley (leg) also out, Joelinton will get the nod alongside Sandro Tonali for the second leg of the Champions League playoffs, with Ramsey's status uncertain for the subsequent clash against Everton. The former Aston Villa man had scored one goal and assisted once over his last four games before suffering this injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Ramsey See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2711 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2711 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1014 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2615 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Ramsey See More