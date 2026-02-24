Jacob Ramsey Injury: Out Tuesday with hamstring issue

Ramsey is not available for the midweek UCL matchup versus Qarabag due to a tight hamstring, Craig Hope of the Daily Mail reports.

Ramsey is absent from a match squad for the first time since October after playing a significant role in midfield recently. With Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Lewis Miley (leg) also out, Joelinton will get the nod alongside Sandro Tonali for the second leg of the Champions League playoffs, with Ramsey's status uncertain for the subsequent clash against Everton. The former Aston Villa man had scored one goal and assisted once over his last four games before suffering this injury.