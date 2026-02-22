Jacob Ramsey News: Assist Saturday

Ramsey assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester City.

Ramsey stepped onto the field in a starting role Saturday, earning that spot after a bench role last time out, continuing to fill some space in an injured midfield. He would earn an assist, linking up with Lewis Hall in the 22nd minute. He is up to two goal contributions this season, with his other being a goal just three games ago.