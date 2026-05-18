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Jacob Ramsey News: Assists on two chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Ramsey assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over West Ham United.

Ramsey created a pair of chances and tallied a single assist during a big win over West Ham. Newcastle and Ramsey had the chance to play in behind against a desperate West Ham side and they made the most of it. Ramsey was excellent every time he got on the ball, finding dangerous passes and showing some nice form to end the campaign.

Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United
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