Jacob Ramsey headshot

Jacob Ramsey News: Clears illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ramsey cleared his illness and was back in full team training Monday, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Jacob trained fine yesterday."

Ramsey was forced off at halftime in Saturday's matchup against Everton due to illness, but the forward returned to full training Monday and is back in the mix for the Magpies moving forward. That is a major boost for Newcastle, as he has locked down a regular role in midfield in recent weeks and has been one of the driving forces lately, producing two goals and one assist across his last three Premier League appearances while underlining just how central he is to the team's current momentum.

Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United
