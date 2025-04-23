Fantasy Soccer
Jacob Ramsey headshot

Jacob Ramsey News: Draws penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 11:37am

Ramsey recorded one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester City.

Ramsey looked to be off to a fine start in Tuesday's match after he drew a penalty in the 18th minute before Marcus Rashford converted to equalize the match. However, his play would not develop much more throughout the game, taken off after 61 minutes after only earning a clearance and a tackle. This was his first start in two matches, starting in 24 of his 40 appearances this season.

Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
