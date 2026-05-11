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Jacob Ramsey News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Ramsey assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Ramsey was only used 29 for 29 minutes off the bench Sunday but had a major impact, as his pass in the 74th minute found Harvey Barnes for a goal and an assist. This ends a goal contribution drought for Ramsey, as his last came Feb. 28. He is up to two goals and two assists in 26 appearances (13 starts) this season.

Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United
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