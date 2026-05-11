Jacob Ramsey News: Earns assist
Ramsey assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.
Ramsey was only used 29 for 29 minutes off the bench Sunday but had a major impact, as his pass in the 74th minute found Harvey Barnes for a goal and an assist. This ends a goal contribution drought for Ramsey, as his last came Feb. 28. He is up to two goals and two assists in 26 appearances (13 starts) this season.
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