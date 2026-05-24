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Jacob Ramsey News: Five tackles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Ramsey generated five tackles (five won) and two clearances in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Fulham.

Ramsey started in Newcastle's central midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage on the final day of the season, unable to impose himself as Fulham's pressing game. The English midfielder was part of a Newcastle side that managed just two shots on target across the entire match against a home team that controlled possession and territory from the moment Issa Diop's header gave them the lead, while adding five tackles and two clearances. Ramsey ends the 2025-26 season with two goals, three assists, 22 keys passes and 41 tackles across 28 appearances dont 15 titularisations in a Newcastle campaign that ends in 12th place, well short of the European ambitions that had driven the club's summer recruitment.

Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United
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