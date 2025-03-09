Jacob Ramsey News: Picks up assist in win

Ramsey assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Brentford.

Ramsey fed the ball to Ollie Watkins, who buried a shot from the left side of the box in the 49th minute. This marked Ramsey's first goal contribution in six league outings, and his second assist on the campaign. This was also the first time in three league games that he accounted for a chance created.