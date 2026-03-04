Jacob Ramsey News: Sent off Wednesday

Ramsey was shown a second yellow card during Wednesday's game versus Manchester United.

Ramsey was booked twice in the first half of the match and ultimately got sent off for simulating a foul during the first half. The red card will force him to miss the upcoming FA Cup matchup versus Manchester City, with Joe Willock potentially covering his place in that game. Ramsey's next chance to feature will come in a March 10 UCL duel versus Barcelona.