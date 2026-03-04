Jacob Ramsey headshot

Jacob Ramsey News: Sent off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Ramsey was shown a second yellow card during Wednesday's game versus Manchester United.

Ramsey was booked twice in the first half of the match and ultimately got sent off for simulating a foul during the first half. The red card will force him to miss the upcoming FA Cup matchup versus Manchester City, with Joe Willock potentially covering his place in that game. Ramsey's next chance to feature will come in a March 10 UCL duel versus Barcelona.

Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Ramsey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Ramsey See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago