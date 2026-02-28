Jacob Ramsey News: Starting in return
Ramsey (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Everton.
Ramsey starts in his return for Saturday's clash against the Toffees after missing the Champions League showdown against Qarabag with a minor hamstring issue. The midfielder has turned the corner in his recovery and is immediately restored to the starting XI. This is a strong boost for the Magpies as he resumes the regular midfield role he had secured prior to the setback.
