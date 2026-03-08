Jacob Ramsey News: Suspension over

Ramsey is no longer suspended and is an option for the club moving forward.

Ramsey has served his suspension over the weekend in FA Cup play, already an option again for Premier League action. He has started in the past three games he has been an option for but has been more of a rotational option this campaign, with nine starts in 19 appearances. However, once Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) is fit, he will likely drop back to a bench role.