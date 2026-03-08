Jacob Ramsey headshot

Jacob Ramsey News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ramsey is no longer suspended and is an option for the club moving forward.

Ramsey has served his suspension over the weekend in FA Cup play, already an option again for Premier League action. He has started in the past three games he has been an option for but has been more of a rotational option this campaign, with nine starts in 19 appearances. However, once Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) is fit, he will likely drop back to a bench role.

Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Ramsey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Ramsey See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
13 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago