Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Back in team training

Shaffelburg (thigh) has returned to team training this week and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Portland, coach BJ Callaghan confirmed in a press conference, according to Valair Shabilla for SixOneFive Soccer.

Shaffelburg has missed the first games of the season due to a thigh injury but could be an option to face Portland on Saturday after resuming team training this week. This is good news for the club, as he was an important player for the squad last season. If he is not available for Saturday's match, Alex Muyl is likely to start on the left flank again.