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Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Could be ready for WC opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Shaffelburg (leg) could be available for Canada's World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12, according to coach Jesse Marsch, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Shaffelburg had been ruled out of LAFC's recent MLS fixtures with a leg issue, but manager Marsch's optimistic assessment suggests the winger's recovery is progressing well ahead of the tournament. The Canadian attacker has provided two assists across 223 minutes of play for LAFC this season and will be looking to make an impact for his country on home soil if cleared in time for the opening fixture.

Jacob Shaffelburg
Los Angeles Football Club
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