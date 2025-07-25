Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Earns questionable tag
Shaffelburg (ankle) is questionable for Friday's clash against San Diego, according to the MLS injury report.
Shaffelburg picked up an ankle injury and is questionable for Friday's game against San Diego. The right flank player has started six of his last eight appearances for Nashville, and his potential absence will force a change in the starting XI. Jonathan Perez is likely to take on a larger role in the team while he's out.
