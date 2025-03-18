Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Heading out with NT

Shaffelburg has been called up by Canada for the match against Mexico for the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.

Shaffelburg has played only 15 minutes this season for Nashville after returning from a thigh injury in their last contest and will need to wait a bit to feature more with his club since he will miss Saturday's match against Montreal due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Cincinnati on March 29. Edvard Sandvik Tagseth will likely feature on the left wing on Saturday.