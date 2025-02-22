Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Questionable against New England

Shaffelburg (thigh) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against New England, according to the MLS injury report.

Shaffelburg is listed as doubtful due to a thigh injury and transfer rumors following his strong performances with the Canadian national team. His potential absence could lead to a change in the starting lineup, as he was expected to be one of the starters. If he is unavailable, Alex Muyl is expected to take his place on the left wing.