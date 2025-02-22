Fantasy Soccer
Jacob Shaffelburg headshot

Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Questionable against New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Shaffelburg (thigh) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against New England, according to the MLS injury report.

Shaffelburg is listed as doubtful due to a thigh injury and transfer rumors following his strong performances with the Canadian national team. His potential absence could lead to a change in the starting lineup, as he was expected to be one of the starters. If he is unavailable, Alex Muyl is expected to take his place on the left wing.

Jacob Shaffelburg
Nashville SC
