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Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Remains in individual work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Shaffelburg (leg) was limited to solo training during Thursday's session with Canada's World Cup squad, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Shaffelburg is a major doubt for the initial World Cup clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with his participation likely reduced to limited minutes in the best-case scenario. The LAFC winger is coming off a tough start to the season due to his injury struggles, and he hasn't appeared at the international level since November 2025. However, he may eventually become an alternative to Liam Millar on the left wing.

Jacob Shaffelburg
Los Angeles Football Club
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