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Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Sidelined with leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Shaffelburg has been ruled out of the week 15 game against Seattle Sounders with a leg issue, per the MLS injury report.

Shaffelburg will sit out another match after a largely inconsistent start to the season, in which he has provided two assists over 223 minutes of play. The winger has yet to make a huge impact since his move from Nashville to LAFC, so it's possible he'll remain a backup option even if he returns after the World Cup break, sitting behind Denis Bouanga and David Martinez in the depth chart.

Jacob Shaffelburg
Los Angeles Football Club
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