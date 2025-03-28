Jacob Shaffelburg News: Back from Canada
Shaffelburg (international duty) is back with the team and is an option moving forward, the club posted.
Shaffelburg is back from his time with Canada after making two substitute appearances. He will likely return to the bench Saturday against Cincinnati as he continues building fitness following his injury. A return to the starting XI could be on the horizon in the coming weeks.
