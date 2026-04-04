Jacob Shaffelburg News: On bench to face Orlando

Shaffelburg (groin) is among the substitutes for Saturday's match against Orlando City.

Shaffelburg could finally make his LAFC debut after making progress in his recovery from a significant injury. The attacker scored four goals and two assists throughout 26 matches played (13 starts) in his last MLS season with Nashville. If he's also used as a right winger by his new club, he'll be in contention with David Martinez and Tyler Boyd in upcoming games.