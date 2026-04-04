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Jacob Shaffelburg News: On bench to face Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Shaffelburg (groin) is among the substitutes for Saturday's match against Orlando City.

Shaffelburg could finally make his LAFC debut after making progress in his recovery from a significant injury. The attacker scored four goals and two assists throughout 26 matches played (13 starts) in his last MLS season with Nashville. If he's also used as a right winger by his new club, he'll be in contention with David Martinez and Tyler Boyd in upcoming games.

Jacob Shaffelburg
Los Angeles Football Club
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