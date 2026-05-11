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Jacob Shaffelburg News: Provides assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Shaffelburg assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 loss versus Houston Dynamo.

Shaffelburg set up Nathan Ordaz's 45th minute goal, driving in a low cross from the left that Ordaz eventually turned home off a deflection to cut the deficit right before halftime, and he was LAFC's most direct attacking threat in a game where the home side piled up shots but only found the net once. He wrapped the match with one assist, two chances created, and five crosses in 59 minutes, constantly winning the ball back high up the pitch and aggressively pressing Houston's right back in transition to spark most of LAFC's dangerous moments.

Jacob Shaffelburg
Los Angeles Football Club
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