Jacob Shaffelburg News: Provides assist off bench

Shaffelburg assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Orlando City SC.

Shaffelburg checked in off the bench in the 58th minute and wasted little time making an impact in his LAFC debut, notching an assist in the 70th with a sharp cross from the left wing that Tyler Boyd buried to cap the 6-0 blowout. He also whipped in an earlier ball that forced a save from Maxime Crepeau, ending his first appearance for the club with two chances created in 32 minutes of action.