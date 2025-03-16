Jacob Shaffelburg News: Returns to bench
Shaffelburg (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Philadelphia.
Shaffelburg was expected to be available for Sunday's game after recovering from the thigh issue that sidelined him since the beginning of the season. He returned to training this week and was fit enough to make the bench. While he may not be ready to start, he could feature as a substitute as he remains an important player and likely a regular starter when fit.
