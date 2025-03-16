Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Shaffelburg headshot

Jacob Shaffelburg News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Shaffelburg (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Philadelphia.

Shaffelburg was expected to be available for Sunday's game after recovering from the thigh issue that sidelined him since the beginning of the season. He returned to training this week and was fit enough to make the bench. While he may not be ready to start, he could feature as a substitute as he remains an important player and likely a regular starter when fit.

Jacob Shaffelburg
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now