Jacob Shaffelburg News: Two shots in first start

Shaffelburg generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Colorado Rapids.

Shaffelburg cracked the starting XI for the first time with LAFC in MLS during Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Colorado, logging two shots (one on target), one chance created, and four crosses while staying active in the attack. He pushed to make something happen but couldn't carve out a true high-danger look, as Colorado's defensive shape stayed compact and gave LAFC's wide players very little room to work. He's now sitting on one assist through four MLS appearances this season and profiles as more of a rotation option moving forward.