Jacob Steen Christensen Injury: Follows individual training

Christensen has been dealing with muscular issues and is currently training individually at FC Koln's training camp in Austria. The defensive midfielder missed the entire 2024/25 season after suffering an ACL injury and has been struggling since March 2025 to return to full fitness. That said, even at full fitness, the young Danish player should remain only a bench option for Koln moving forward.