Jacob Wright News: Permanently joins Norwich

Wright has signed a permanent deal with Norwich City from Manchester City, according to his former club.

Wright is departing the club this offseason to join Norwich City, leaving for the club after spending the second half of the 2024/25 campaign with them. That said, he is likely to see decent time, starting in 10 of his 15 appearances while bagging four assists. He will hope to see plenty of field time and return to the Premier League or another top-tier league in the future.