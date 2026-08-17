Jacobo Ortega News: Joins Racing on long term deal

Ortega signed with Strasbourg through 2031, the club announced.

Ortega is a product of Real Madrid's academy, which he joined in 2022 after being born in Madrid. The Spanish forward broke through during the 2025-26 season with Real Madrid Castilla, scoring 18 goals in the campaign. Ortega is expected to provide competition and depth for Strasbourg's attack as he begins the next stage of his development in Ligue 1.