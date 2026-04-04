Jacobo Ramon Injury: In doubt for Udinese match

Ramon "is recovering from a hip strain, but he has improved in a hurry. He has resumed training, but we'll see how he feels Sunday before determining his status for the Udinese game," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Ramon has recuperated quickly and might be able to limit his absence to one tilt, depending on the result of a late fitness test. Marc-Oliver Kempf and Diego Carlos remain more likely to get the call in the middle of the defense since Ramon is not fully fit.