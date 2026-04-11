Jacobo Ramon Injury: Selected for Inter game

Ramon (hip) has been named in Como's squad list to face Inter on Sunday.

Ramon is returning from a two-game absence and could unseat Marc-Oliver Kempf or Diego Carlos or play alongside them, should the coach opt for a back-three. He was a late call, so he's not a lock to return to the XI immediately. He has notched at least one tackle in his last eight appearances, piling up 13 (seven won), posting eight interceptions, 25 clearances and two blocks and contributing to two clean sheets over that span.