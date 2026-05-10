Jacobo Ramon News: Completes suspension
Ramon served a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 win over Verona.
Ramon will return against Parma next week and likely start over either Marc-Oliver Kempf or Diego Carlos in the back. He has tallied at least one clearance in four straight appearances, amassing 12, contributing to two clean sheets and adding five shots (one on target), three tackles (two won) and five blocks during that stretch.
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