Jacobo Ramon News: Late scratch for Pisa game

Ramon is unavailable for Sunday's match versus Pisa due to muscle fatigue, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Ramon picked up a minor physical problem and won't be involved in this one. He'll have a couple of weeks to recuperate for the next game. Como is going back to a four-man defensive line with Marc-Oliver Kempf and Diego Carlos in the middle. Edoardo Goldaniga is the lone alternative on the bench.