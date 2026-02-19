Jacobo Ramon News: Serviceable display in Milan tilt

Ramon had two shots (zero on goal), five clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Ramon was energetic and had a pair of attempts on set pieces, but Milan hit the net once in the second half. He has posted at least one tackle in the last five fixtures, totaling eight and winning six of them, although he ended a four-game streak with a successful one in this case. He has tallied one or more interceptions in three straight bouts and has logged multiple clearances in 18 consecutive showings, averaging 4.2 per match and contributing to nine clean sheets over that span.