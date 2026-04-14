Jacobo Ramon News: Takes two shots against Inter

Ramon (hip) had one clearance, one cross (zero accurate) and two shots (one on target) in 45 minutes in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Inter.

Ramon was deployed at halftime for Diego Carlos after missing time with a muscular problem and was busier on offense than in the back, hitting the crossbar with a close-range deflection. He has posted one cross in his last three appearances (zero accurate), adding four shots (one on target), three interceptions and three clearances, with no clean sheets, over that span. He snapped a nine-game streak with at least one tackle in this one.