Jacobo Ramon headshot

Jacobo Ramon News: Will sit out Verona tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Ramon had five clearances, two blocks and two shots (zero on target) and picked up his 10th yellow card in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Napoli.

Ramon was excellent defensively but botched a couple of finishes in the opposing box and will have to miss Sunday's away game against Verona because of yellow-card accumulation. Marc-Oliver Kempf will likely team up with Diego Carlos in the next round.

Jacobo Ramon
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