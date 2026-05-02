Jacobo Ramon News: Will sit out Verona tilt
Ramon had five clearances, two blocks and two shots (zero on target) and picked up his 10th yellow card in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Napoli.
Ramon was excellent defensively but botched a couple of finishes in the opposing box and will have to miss Sunday's away game against Verona because of yellow-card accumulation. Marc-Oliver Kempf will likely team up with Diego Carlos in the next round.
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